Hoe Sergio Ramos er alles aan deed om te voorkomen dat Ronaldo zijn penalty zou omzetten

David De Gea came up to Cristiano with dominant walk to try and put him under some pressure, Cristiano then smiles at him causing De Gea to lose eye contact. Ramos tries to help De Gea by telling him in which direction Cristiano would shoot but then we all know what happened next pic.twitter.com/fL4RoKP6lF

A | VivaPortugal(@ binarybeast7)