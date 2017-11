Griekse tragedie: speler huilt bittere tranen op de bank nadat hij fout beging bij de 4-1

#Croatia 🇭🇷 are cruising now, up 4-1 early in the 2nd half. Kramarić finished from close range after a terrible error by Stafylidis, chesting a cross right in front of the #Greece 🇬🇷 goal. #CROGRE #UEFA #WCQ pic.twitter.com/5yo8yJ4fQh

Jason Foster(@ JogaBonitoUSA)