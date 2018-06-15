De records van Ronaldo: de eerste die drie keer scoort tegen Spanje op een WK en de oudste hattrickheld
* Met zijn 33 jaar en 130 dagen is Cristiano Ronaldo de oudste speler op het WK die een hattrick weet te maken.
* Cristiano Ronaldo is de eerste speler in de geschiedenis die in acht opeenvolgende grote toernooien voor zijn land weet te scoren.
* Niemand slaagde er voor vanavond in om drie keer te scoren tegen Spanje op een WK. 'CR7' is dan ook de eerste die de straffe klus klaart.
* Met 84 doelpunten voor Portugal staat Cristiano Ronaldo nu op gelijke hoogte met Ferenc Puskas (Hongarije en Spanje). Enkel Ali Daei scoorde vaker voor zijn land (109 keer voor Iran).
* Net als Pelé, Miroslav Klose en Uwe Seeler scoorde Cristiano Ronaldo nu op vier verschillende WK's.
* Igor Belanov was voor vanavond de laatste die een hattrick maakte op een WK waarna zijn land niet won. Hij scoorde drie keer voor de Sovjet-Unie tegen België op het WK van 1986 in Mexico. De Rode Duivels haalden het toen met 4-3.
* Cristiano Ronaldo is de derde Portugees die een hattrick maakt op een WK. Eusebio (1966) en Pauleta (2002) deden het hem voor.
33y 130d - Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest ever player to score a World Cup hat-trick. History. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iV00RitrmU link
Most goals for country: link
109 Ali Daei (Iran)
84 CRISTIANO RONALDO (#POR)
84 Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)
Cristiano Ronaldo's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #ESP : link
94% pass accuracy
35 passes
5 aerial duels won
4 fouls won
4 shots
3 shots on target
3 goals
1 penalty won
Hat-trick hero. pic.twitter.com/RZT0OcBKhT
The last time a player scored hat-trick in a WC match which his team did not win was Igor Belanov for URS v BEL in 1986 (4-3 BEL) link
8 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in eight consecutive major tournaments (World Cup, European Championships, Copa America). Legend. #PORESP #POR #WorldCup link
Only three players have scored a hat-trick for #POR at the #WorldCup: link
Eusebio (1966)
Pauleta (2002)
Cristiano Ronaldo (2018)
A trio of trios. pic.twitter.com/NURpDIqYuR
45 - Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick was the first that he has scored from a direct free-kick in a finals tournament, from what was his 45th attempt (World Cup & Euros combined). Moment. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hKzeGfa0Yl link
Reacties