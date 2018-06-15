De records van Ronaldo: de eerste die drie keer scoort tegen Spanje op een WK en de oudste hattrickheld

    • MDB
AP
WK voetbal Drie doelpunten had hij voor dit WK in zijn voorbije drie wereldbekers op zijn naam staan. Na één avond in Rusland verdubbelde Cristiano Ronaldo zijn WK-doelpunten in een klap en dat met zijn 51ste hattrick voor club en land. Zet u schrap voor enkele bijzonder straffe statistieken.

* Met zijn 33 jaar en 130 dagen is Cristiano Ronaldo de oudste speler op het WK die een hattrick weet te maken.

* Cristiano Ronaldo is de eerste speler in de geschiedenis die in acht opeenvolgende grote toernooien voor zijn land weet te scoren.

* Niemand slaagde er voor vanavond in om drie keer te scoren tegen Spanje op een WK. 'CR7' is dan ook de eerste die de straffe klus klaart.

* Met 84 doelpunten voor Portugal staat Cristiano Ronaldo nu op gelijke hoogte met Ferenc Puskas (Hongarije en Spanje). Enkel Ali Daei scoorde vaker voor zijn land (109 keer voor Iran). 

* Net als Pelé, Miroslav Klose en Uwe Seeler scoorde Cristiano Ronaldo nu op vier verschillende WK's. 

* Igor Belanov was voor vanavond de laatste die een hattrick maakte op een WK waarna zijn land niet won. Hij scoorde drie keer voor de Sovjet-Unie tegen België op het WK van 1986 in Mexico. De Rode Duivels haalden het toen met 4-3.

* Cristiano Ronaldo is de derde Portugees die een hattrick maakt op een WK. Eusebio (1966) en Pauleta (2002) deden het hem voor. 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Live Voetbal

Jouw inzet
Mogelijke uitbetaling 0,00

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen