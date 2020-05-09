Wereldster Alex Morgan, die tot kort voor bevalling nog trainde, verwelkomt dochtertje: “Ze heeft ons lang laten wachten” ABD

09 mei 2020

20u47

Bron: Instagram Alex Morgan 0 Buitenlands voetbal Alex Morgan (30), de bekendste vrouwelijke voetbalster ter wereld, is mama geworden. De Amerikaanse en haar partner Servando Carrasco (31) verwelkomden afgelopen donderdag hun dochtertje Charlie Elena, dat maakte Morgan zelf bekend op Instagram.

“Op donderdag 7 mei om 11u30 maakte Charlie Elena Carrasco haar grote entree op deze wereld”, schrijft Morgan. Eindelijk, want de kleine Charlie Elena was eigenlijk uitgerekend voor eind april. “Ze liet ons langer wachten dan verwacht, maar ik had moeten weten dat ze het alleen op haar manier zou doen. Mijn ‘supermaan baby’”, verwijst Morgan nog naar de ongewoon heldere maan die in de nacht van 6 op 7 mei aan de hemel stond.

Tijdens Morgans zwangerschap haalde ze geregeld het nieuws door bijvoorbeeld op zeven maanden nog te trainen alsof ze klaar was om een interland te spelen. “Op uitzondering van mijn passing, hebben die zeven maanden zwangerschap niet te veel vat op mij”, schreef ze toen op Twitter. Een kleine maand geleden lokte Morgan, die al alles won wat er te winnen valt in het vrouwenvoetbal, nog een vloed aan (positieve) reacties uit door vast te houden aan haar fitnessrituelen.

