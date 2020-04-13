Wereldster Alex Morgan bevalt eerstdaags en lokt vloed aan reacties uit met intensieve fitness
Alex Morgan is negen maanden zwanger en verwacht samen met haar echtgenoot Servando Carrasco, een MLS-speler, elk moment een eerste kindje - een dochtertje. Een van ‘s werelds beste aanvalsters zit met andere woorden op hete kolen, maar weet perfect hoe haar tijd te doden. Zo fitnest ze nog altijd zes keer per week aan een enorme intensiteit, zo leren video’s op Instagram ons. Push-ups, gewichten tillen of lunges uitvoeren: de tweevoudige WK-winnaar staat er elke ochtend graag voor op. Haar garage is omgetoverd tot een geïmproviseerde gym, “wie heeft een perfecte fitnesszaal nodig als je het ook creatief kan oplossen?”, schrijft ze.
Sixpack
De bewondering op sociale media is groot. Haar laatste video, slechts 24 uur oud, werd al 340.000 keer geliket. Een inspiratie voor alle zwangere vrouwen, zo klinkt het. En een motivatie voor iedereen in quarantaine die maar niet uit die zetel geraakt. “De baby gaat geboren worden met een sixpack”, voorspelt een volger. Onder anderen actrice Nathalie Portman, gewezen topbasketter Steve Nash en zanger Justin Timberlake waren ook onder de indruk: “Beest”, schreef die laatste. Al maakten enkelen zich ook de bedenking of dit wel gezond kan zijn voor de baby.
Zo blijft Morgan doen wat ze al negen maanden doet. Begin februari deelde ze een filmpje op Twitter waarop ze meetrainde met het Amerikaanse vrouwenelftal, met voorsprong het beste damesteam ter wereld. “Op uitzondering van mijn passing, hebben die zeven maanden zwangerschap niet te veel vat op mij”, gaf ze toen mee.
Timing
Al dat labeur heeft uiteraard een doel. Enerzijds is het simpelweg de aard van het beestje: de goaltjesdief is een trainingsmaniak en staat erop gebrand haar lichaam tot in de puntjes te onderhouden. Anderzijds wil ze ook zo snel mogelijk weer voetballen op het allerhoogste niveau. Ze dacht enkele maanden geleden zelfs aan de Olympische Spelen, die door de coronacrisis inmiddels één jaar uitgesteld zijn. “Het zal krap worden, maar als ik kan, dan wil ik mijn land vertegenwoordigen op de Olympische Spelen”, vertelde ze eind vorig jaar. Nu Tokio 2020 later valt en ook het (inter)nationale voetbal on hold staat, was haar zwangerschap de perfecte timing. Met een extra jaar zal de 169-voudige international écht klaar zijn voor de Spelen.
De prijzenkast van Morgan is ook zonder een eventuele triomf in Japan om van te duizelen. Met haar USA-kameraden won ze in 2012 goud op de Spelen van Londen. Ook het WK van 2015 en het WK van 2019 waren een prooi voor de Amerikaanse dames. Bovendien won ze na een korte passage bij Olympique Lyon de Champions League. Op dit moment speelt ze bij topclub Orlando Pride, in haar thuisland.
Haar aankondiging op Instagram, negen maanden geleden:
