Wat een ontknoping! Flamengo wint finale Copa Libertadores na doldwaas slot met schoonbroer Neymar in hoofdrol Redactie

23 november 2019

23u36 0 🏆 | Wat een ontknoping! Gabriel Barbosa bezorgt Flamengo met twee doelpunten in de slotminuten eigenhandig de Copa Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/6S8og4tkaP FOX Sports(@ FOXSportsnl) link

Flamengo heeft na een memorabele slotfase de Copa Libertadores veroverd. De Braziliaanse ploeg keek in de finale tegen titelverdediger River Plate lang tegen een achterstand aan, maar in de laatste minuten bezorgde Inter-huurling Gabriel Barbosa met twee doelpunten Flamengo echter de eindzege in het belangrijkste Zuid-Amerikaanse bekertoernooi. Het werd 2-1.

River Plate stond in het imposante Estadio Monumental in de Peruaanse hoofdstad Lima, waar 80.000 toeschouwers op de tribune zaten, lang met 1-0 voor. De Colombiaanse aanvaller Rafael Borré opende na 13 minuten de score met een schot uit de draai. De Argentijnse ploeg van trainer Marcelo Gallardo leek de Copa Libertadores voor het tweede jaar op rij te gaan winnen, maar Barbosa (bijgenaamd 'Gabigol') besliste daar in de slotfase anders. De spits en tevens schoonbroer van Neymar kreeg in het absolute slot ook nog rood, net als River-speler Exequiel Palacios.

De vreugde van Neymar was navenant na de tweeklappers van zijn schoonbroer: