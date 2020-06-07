Vrouw van Braziliaanse voetballer: “Ik kreeg doodsbedreigingen omdat ik met een zwarte man getrouwd ben”
De twee leerden elkaar kennen toen Luiz Adriano nog in Rusland speelde bij Spartak Moskou (tussen 2017 en 2019 was hij er in 79 wedstrijden goed voor 25 goals en 15 assists), maar pas toen hij nadien in zijn thuisland voor Palmeiras ging spelen begon de miserie voor Dorozhko. “’Kijk, de Russin is daar weer, hahaha’, riepen sommige supporters toen ik in het begin naar het voetbal ging kijken in Brazilië”, schrijft ze bij een foto waarop te zien is hoe ze haar echtgenoot knuffelt. “Gedurende een hele periode ontving ik elke dag berichten: ik werd met de dood bedreigd, de afzenders hoopten dat mijn ouders ziek zouden worden en ze beloofden dat ze me zouden vinden en in elkaar zouden slaan. Dat en nog heel veel andere vreselijke dingen. Allemaal omdat ik getrouwd ben met een zwarte man. Gelukkig heb ik stalen zenuwen en heb ik het van mij af kunnen zetten.”
Dorozhko drukte nog in die post haar sympathie uit voor zij die overal ter wereld betogen uit protest tegen de manier waarop George Floyd om het leven kwam. “Mijn hart breekt als ik zie wat er allemaal gaande is in de wereld. Ik wil mijn ouders dan ook bedanken voor mijn opvoeding en voor de manier waarop ik in het leven sta. Ik heb nooit mensen gescheiden op basis van huidskleur, haarkleur of status. Voor mij is iedereen gelijk. De helft van mijn familie is zwart en ik hou zielsveel van hen. Ik was bang dat ze me niet zouden aanvaarden omdat ik Russisch ben, een andere mentaliteit heb en omdat mijn leven heel anders is.”
“Waarom moet er zoveel wreedheid zijn bij de mensen? Liefde en vriendschap kent geen kleur. Als hel en hemel bestaan, dan bevindt de hel zich nu hier op aarde. Ik droom ervan dat we allemaal vriendelijker en wijzer worden, want de toekomst hangt van ons af. Ik hou van jou lieve schat, en ik zal altijd aan je zijde staan!”, besluit ze haar pleidooi met een liefdesverklaring voor haar echtgenoot.
