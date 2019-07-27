Voorspelt Lukaku snelle doorbraak in Inter-soap: Italiaanse club wil 70 miljoen bieden Kristof Terreur

27 juli 2019

17u39 0 Buitenlands voetbal De soap gaat door. Inter biedt eerstdaags 70 miljoen euro plus bonussen voor Romelu Lukaku. Een bedrag dat dichter in de buurt komt van de 85 miljoen euro die Manchester United vraagt voor zijn spits. Ondertussen zinspeelt ‘Big Rom’ op Instagram en Twitter op een aankondiging die in de lucht hangt. Met zijn agent naast hem.

Bij Man United wachten ze op het nieuwe bod van Inter. De Engelse club heeft de Italianen tot haast aangemaand. Ze willen snel duidelijkheid over de toekomst Lukaku om een vervanger aan te kunnen trekken. Contacten tussen beide clubs zijn er bijna dagelijks, maar United heeft laten verstaan dat het enkel zal zwichten voor een bod van ongeveer 85 miljoen euro, de prijs die ze in 2017 aan Everton betaalden. Het onderste uit de kan dus. Inter wil 70 miljoen betalen plus nog bonussen om Antonio Conte blij te maken. De coach wil Lukaku er absoluut bij.

Ondertussen stuurden journalisten, die close zijn met zijn agent, ook het bericht de wereld in dat Juventus erg geïnteresseerd is in Lukaku en dat de Italiaanse club graag de Argentijn Paolo Dybala in een ruil wil betrekken. Een zet van zaakwaarnemers om Inter tot haast aan te manen? Of een snood plan van Juve om grote concurrent Inter een hak te zetten in de laatste rechte lijn?

Zaak is wel dat elk detail van de onderhandelingen uitlekt alvorens er effectief stappen zijn gezet. Federico Pastorello, de Italiaanse agent van Lukaku, speelt het spel en plein public. Het is maar de vraag of Lukaku past in het voetbal van Maurizio Sarri, die een zwak heeft voor wendbare spitsen.

Lukaku reisde vrijdag vanuit Engeland meteen door naar België en had er ontmoeting met Federico Pastorello. Een beeld dat hij deelde gretig op Instagram met de boodschap: wordt snel vervolgd. Bij United hopen ze dat de soap snel voorbij is.

Op tournee met Man United in Australië en Singapore speelde hij door blessureleed geen seconde. Hij heeft een fysieke achterstand.