Voormalig Braziliaans international Fred steunt arme gezinnen met fietstocht van 600 km

01 juni 2020

19u07 0 Buitenlands voetbal De voormalige Braziliaanse international Fred (36), die pas een contract heeft ondertekend bij Fluminense, is in Congonhas - op 60 km van Belo Horizonte - begonnen aan een 600 km lange fietstocht naar de club in Rio de Janeiro.

Met de 'Ronde van Fred', die vermoedelijk vijf dagen in beslag zal nemen, wil de ex-speler van Olympique Lyon 4.000 arme gezinnen aan onder meer voedingsmiddelen helpen.

De aanvaller schenkt één voedselpakket voor elke afgelegde kilometer. Tegelijkertijd lanceert hij een website waarop schenkingen kunnen gedaan worden voor arme gezinnen die zwaar geraakt worden door de coronacrisis.

Fred zal enkel via kleine wegen richting Rio de Janeiro rijden, om zo het zware verkeer te ontlopen en te vermijden dat er groepen fans hem komen aanmoedigen in het door de pandemie zwaar getroffen land. De finish is voorzien in het trainingscentrum van Fluminense, vlakbij het olympisch park van de Spelen van 2016.