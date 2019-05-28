Verwerpelijk: vrouwelijke ref slachtoffer van seksueel ongepast gedrag in jeugdwedstrijd Redactie

28 mei 2019

07u00

Bron: The Sun 0 Buitenlands voetbal Het Italiaanse jeugdvoetbal werd afgelopen weekend opgeschrikt door een verfoeilijk voorval. Giulia Nicastro, een 22-jarige vrouwelijke ref, werd in Mestre (Venetië) het slachtoffer van seksueel ongepast gedrag.

Giulia Nicastro is geen onbekende binnen het voetbal in de Laars. Ze vormt een paar met Palermo-aanvaller Stefano Moreo en is zelf actief als scheidsrechter. Afgelopen weekend leidde ze de wedstrijd tussen de U14 van Treporti en Miranese in goede banen, maar daar liep het grondig fout.

Volgens het Italiaanse Sport Mediaset liet een jeugdspeler zijn broekje zakken, meteen nadat Nicastro een hoekschop toekende aan de tegenpartij. De amper 14-jarige jongen daagde haar vervolgens uit om seksuele handdelingen bij hem te verrichten. Zonder aarzeling trok Nicastro daarop een rode kaart, tot woede van de supporters langs de zijlijn. Een twintigtal fans van Treporti riep daarbovenop ongepaste dingen naar de ref.

De club zelf deed niets om haar fans te stoppen, maar verontschuldigde zich wel na afloop. “We hebben ons al verontschuldigd bij het organiserende bedrijf. Hetzelfde zal gedaan worden bij de scheidsrechter, die we proberen te contacteren.” Daarmee is de kous echter niet af. Een volledig rapport werd gestuurd naar de voetbalfederatie in Rome, die de zaak verder zal uitpluizen.