Twitter drijft de spot met Thibaut Courtois na verlies Real Madrid: "Hazard, is er nog plaats bij Chelsea?"
Courtois texting Hazard,: Is there still space at Chelsea 😫😭😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/fIaOhLKpSC link
Diego Simeone laughing at Thibaut Courtois whilst he collects his loser medal is the best thing you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/d9jaQqx1FO link
Real Madrid 2 - 4 Athletico Madrid link
Thibaut Courtois right now: pic.twitter.com/eww57QhfST
Thibaut Courtois on joining Real Madrid: link
"I am here to win everything..."
DIEGO COSTA:... pic.twitter.com/46TGkw94Gr
What Courtois was searching for on Google pic.twitter.com/885qBVOxdn link
When Courtois meets the person who advised him to join Real Madrid after Ronaldo left pic.twitter.com/53EdGL4nFz link
Courtois : “Sarri, can I come back?” pic.twitter.com/PE79f8NQJh link
How Chelsea will be looking at Courtois pic.twitter.com/eR2pTPBYJ1 link
When you realized you joined the weaker Madrid 👀 #Courtois pic.twitter.com/FN2YNYTe7b link
Courtois joined Atletis rival Real Madrid, only to get smacked by atleti in a European Final pic.twitter.com/MS6RUB16Q1 link
4 reacties
Anita Aerts
Wie laatst lacht, lacht het best. Courtois zal zich wel bewijzen
man-utd hooligan
We zullen later is lachen dat Hazard nog op de bank zal zitten bij Real Madrid als ze ooit een transfer doen van Chelsea naar de Koninklijke uit Madrid ,
Jenty Turtelboom
Ik snap niet waarom. Hij heeft niet gespeeld. Wat logisch was. Die supercup was de verdienste van navas. Heeft toen wel een paar matchen sterk gekeept..
Rik Coppens
Zo makkelijk... tot hij prijzen wint dan is het winTstil.