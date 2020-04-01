Turkse recordinternational kritiek door coronavirus: “Zijn huid werd plots grijs, de dokters staan voor een raadsel” MDRW

01 april 2020

11u12

Bron: Fanatik 2 Buitenlands voetbal Het ziet er niet goed uit voor Rustu Reçber. De Turkse recordinternational ligt in kritieke toestand in het ziekenhuis. Z’n vrouw Isil ziet haar man van dichtbij aftakelen: “Zijn huid werd plots grijs, de dokters staan voor een raadsel.”

De 46-jarige Turk - die in het verleden tussen de palen stond bij Fenerbahçe, Besiktas en FC Barcelona - vecht in het ziekenhuis voor z'n leven. Vorige week werden bij hem symptomen van het coronavirus vastgesteld. “De laatste drie dagen zijn haast ondraaglijk geweest. Hij heeft hoge koorts en eet bijna niks meer. Mijn man voelt zich ook heel zwak en moe. Hopelijk is het ergste achter de rug en wordt hij snel beter”, uit Isil Reçber haar bezorgdheid aan het Turkse Fanatik.

De vrouw van Rustu is ongerust. “Hij heeft heel vreemde symptomen. Zijn huid werd plots grijs, de dokters staan voor een raadsel. En dat is niet alles: hij moet onophoudelijk hoesten en heeft een onregelmatige hartslag. Ik maak mij grote zorgen.”

Rustu Reçber is met 120 caps de onbetwiste recordinternational van Turkije. De meeste voetballiefhebbers zullen hem ongetwijfeld nog kennen van het WK in 2002 in Zuid-Korea en Japan. Met een paar formidabele reddingen hielp hij z’n land toen aan een bronzen medaille.

