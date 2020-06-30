Thibaut Courtois wordt aandeelhouder bij Spaanse derdeklasser Inter de Madrid GVS / SK

30 juni 2020

09u26 9 Buitenlands voetbal Thibaut Courtois (28) wordt mede-eigenaar van de Spaanse derdeklasser Inter de Madrid. De Rode Duivel kocht samen met Betis-spits Borja Iglesias (27) een percentage van e-sportsbedrijf Dux Gaming. Dux neemt nu Inter de Madrid over. Courtois mag zich er nu ook minderheidsaandeelhouder noemen, maar investeert geen cent in de voetbalclub.

C.F. Internacional de Madrid - ook wel Inter de Madrid genoemd - komt uit in de Segunda División B, de derde klasse van het Spaanse voetbal. Het eindigde dit seizoen - na een vroegtijdige stopzetting van de competitie door het coronavirus - op een achtste plaats. De club werd opgericht in 2002 en speelt haar thuiswedstrijden in de Madrileense gemeente Boadilla del Monte. Het Polideportivo Municipal Boadilla del Monte biedt plaats aan 1.200 toeschouwers.

Courtois, een fervent gamer, werd vorige week mede-eigenaar van het e-sportsbedrijf DUX Gaming. Hij kocht een klein percentage van de aandelen. “Ik heb altijd graag sportgames gespeeld”, vertelde de Real Madrid-doelman bij zijn aanstelling. “Tijdens de lockdown heeft iedereen kunnen zien hoe belangrijk e-sports is. Ik wil daar deel van uitmaken.” Ook Borja Iglesias, aanvaller bij de Spaanse eersteklasser Real Betis, heeft aandelen van DUX Gaming.

Dux kocht zich nu in bij C.F. Internacional de Madrid, waardoor Courtois automatisch minderheidsaandeelhouder wordt van de voetbalclub. Het is voorlopig niet de bedoeling dat hij er zich met het sportieve beleid bezig gaat houden.

