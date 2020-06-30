Thibaut Courtois koopt zich in bij Spaanse derdeklasser Inter de Madrid Redactie

09u26 0 Buitenlands voetbal Thibaut Courtois (28) wordt mede-eigenaar van de Spaanse derdeklasser Inter de Madrid. De Rode Duivel koopt samen met Betis-spits Borja Iglesias (27) aandelen van de Madrileense club. Een week geleden werd de doelman - een fervent gamer - ook mede-eigenaar van het e-sportsbedrijf DUX Gaming.

C.F. Internacional de Madrid - ook wel Inter de Madrid genoemd - komt uit in de Segunda División B, de derde klasse van het Spaanse voetbal. Het eindigde dit seizoen - na een vroegtijdige stopzetting van de competitie door het coronavirus - op een achtste plaats. De club werd opgericht in 2002 en speelt haar thuiswedstrijden in de Madrileense gemeente Boadilla del Monte. Het Polideportivo Municipal Boadilla del Monte biedt plaats aan 1.200 toeschouwers.

Een nieuwe investering, vorige week werd Courtois als fervente gamer al mede-eigenaar van het e-sportsbedrijf DUX Gaming. “Ik heb altijd graag sportgames gespeeld”, vertelde de Real Madrid-doelman bij zijn aanstelling. “Tijdens de lockdown heeft iedereen kunnen zien hoe belangrijk e-sports is. Ik wil daar deel van uitmaken.” Ook Borja Iglesias, aanvaller bij de Spaanse eersteklasser Real Betis, heeft aandelen van DUX Gaming. Via die onderneming slaan beide heren nu de handen in elkaar en kopen ze zich in bij Inter de Madrid.

