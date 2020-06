Tessa Wullaert vertrekt bij Manchester City

I decided to not extend my contract @ManCity,but thank you to everyone involved during the past 2 seasons. They have been good 🏆🏆with lots of memories. However offcourse my journey continues and I’m even more excited for what’s ahead (so stay tuned😉)! Until we meet again. TW pic.twitter.com/sPcpsLXV5f

Tessa Wullaert(@ TessaWullaert)