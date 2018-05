Sterren van Duitse nationale ploeg in het oog van de storm, en daar heeft deze foto alles mee te maken: "Ze hebben zich laten misbruiken"

Germany players Mesut #Özil and Ilkay #Gündogan criticized for meeting with Turkish President Erdogan



Both footballers are of Turkish heritage.@DFB_Praesident: "Football and the @DFB stand for values that are not sufficiently respected by Mr. Erdogan."https://t.co/468j5EzWbY pic.twitter.com/Eyqf909JGY

DW | Politics(@ dw_politics)