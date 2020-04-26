Shirt van Maradona levert 55.000 euro op voor zijn geliefde Napels in strijd tegen coronavirus Redactie

26 april 2020

22u07 0 Buitenlands Voetbal Een truitje van Diego Maradona van in z’n tijd bij de Argentijnse nationale ploeg heeft afgelopen weekend 55.000 euro opgebracht bij een veiling. Het bedrag gaat naar personen in Napels die door de coronacrisis hevig getroffen zijn in hun activiteiten.

“Ik word er emotioneel van dat ik na 33 jaar afscheid zal moeten nemen van dit shirt”, zei Ciro Ferrara, de oud-verdediger en oud-ploegmakker bij Napels van Diego Maradona, na de veiling met een krop in de keel. Ferrara vergaarde het shirt bij zijn debuut in de Italiaanse nationale ploeg, in juni 1987, tegen Argentinië. Maradona en Ferrara veroverden samen met Napoli ook twee landstitels in Italië, in 1987 en 1990.

Ferrara richtte samen met de broers Fabio en Paolo Cannavaro, die net als hem in Napels werden geboren, de Fondazione Cannavaro Ferrara op. Ze veilden, naast het shirt van Maradona, ook nog memorabilia van 26 andere voetballers. De actie van de oud-voetballers leverde in totaal 85.000 euro op.

Ook Diego Maradona reageerde op Facebook. “We hebben opnieuw een wedstrijd samen gewonnen, Ciro. En dit is mogelijk de belangrijkste ooit. Ik ben trots te hebben kunnen bijdragen onze mensen te helpen tijdens deze ongeziene tijden”, postte hij.