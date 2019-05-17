VIDEO. Geleerd van Kat? Dries Mertens laat zich compleet gaan op de dansvloer Redactie

14u15 0 Serie A Als Kat van huis is, dan danst Dries... Op de tafel was het niet helemaal, maar Dries Mertens liet zich wel helemaal gaan op een speciaal diner om het nakende einde van het seizoen en de tweede plaats van Napoli in de Serie A te vieren. Hij was de eerste om Tomasso, die voor de nodige koffie zorgt in de club, te vergezellen met enkele danspasjes. Nadien zweepte de Rode Duivel de Napoli-familie op om vervolgens ploegmaat Kalidou Koulibaly op de dansvloer te slepen.

Si balla con @dries_mertens14, @kkoulibaly26 ed il mitico Tommaso!



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/6BRCiR7nVW Official SSC Napoli(@ sscnapoli) link

Misschien heeft Mertens zijn dansmoves wel van vrouwlief Kat Kerkhofs geleerd. Zij haalde dit jaar de finale van het VIER-programma ‘Dancing with the Stars’, al moest ze daarin wel haar meerdere erkennen in James Cooke en diens danspartner. Kerkhofs vertoeft ondertussen op Aruba.