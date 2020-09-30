Tweeklapper voor Romelu Lukaku in spektakelzege tegen Benevento, ‘Big Rom’ maakt snelste Inter-goal sinds 2004 KTH/ABD

30 september 2020

19u54 0 Benevento BEN BEN 2 einde 5 INT INT Internazionale Serie A ‘t Was zo simpel allemaal. Romelu Lukaku kon zelfs met losse veters scoren. Zijn eerste van twee zelfs na 28 seconden. Inter blies promovendus Benevento weg.

⏱ | 30 seconden, meer heeft @RomeluLukaku9 niet nodig om de score te openen! 🇧🇪🔥#BeneventoInter pic.twitter.com/djViSn2wjN Eleven Sports (NL)(@ ElevenSportsBEn) link

Tweede match van het seizoen, drie goals achter zijn naam. Slechts twee spitsen hebben in 2020 meer goals gescoord voor club en land als Romelu Lukaku. Enkel Cristiano Ronaldo en Robert Lewandowksi gaan hem vooraf. Graag drijft ‘Big Rom’ zijn cijfers nog wat op. De eerste hattrick voor Inter bleef uiteindelijk uit. Voorbij het uur mocht hij gaan rusten.

Achraf Hakimi, de TGV op rechts vorig jaar bij Dortmund en nu bij Inter, rolde Benevento op. Lukaku deed waar hij goed in is: dodelijk toeslaan in de zestien. In de Serie A heeft hij er al veel moeilijkere en mooiere gemaakt dan die twee tegen Benevento. Zal hem weinig kunnen schelen. Ze tellen allemaal. Zijn veters moesten er niets een voor geknoopt zijn. Zijn eerste treffer viel zelfs al na amper 28 seconden. De snelste goal voor Inter sinds 2004. Hakimi, Gagliardini en Lautaro Martínez scoorden de overige goals voor de Nerazzurri. Walk over.

Daam Foulon viel aan de pauze in bij Benevento. Het kalf was toen al verdronken, maar de nieuwkomer toonde veerkracht. Inter-keeper Handanovic had zijn werk.

