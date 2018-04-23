Terwijl ontredderde ploegmakkers de catacomben opzoeken brengt gentleman Buffon iedereen in beroering

Serie A Gianluigi Buffon heeft zijn naam van meest stijlvolle speler op onze Europese voetbalvelden nog maar eens alle eer aangedaan. Terwijl zijn collega's van Juventus met de staart tussen de benen aalvlug afdropen richting kleedkamers, ging de Italiaanse doelman één voor één persoonlijk de hand schudden met de rivalen uit Napels. 

Een nederlaag in eigen huis tegen de grote concurrent én de titelstrijd in de Serie A die weer helemaal openligt. Je zou na de zure nederlaag voor minder in een mum van tijd de catacomben van de arena opzoeken om alle frustraties te ventileren. Zo niet bij Buffon - die met een prachtige geste wilde aantonen dat het akkefietje met scheidsrechter Michael Oliver in het Champions League-duel tegen Real Madrid slechts een eenmalige uitschuiver was. 

Terwijl de vedetten van Napoli een feestje bouwden met de meegereisde fans, nam het 40-jarig sluitstuk van de Oude Dame rustig de tijd om Dries Mertens en co één voor één te feliciteren. Onder meer landgenoot Lorenzo Insigne kon het gebaar meer dan appreciëren: het dribbelwonder onttrok zich meteen uit het feestgedruis om Buffon op zijn beurt te bedanken. Eén ding staat vast: dgentleman van het voetbal zal binnenkort stevig gemist worden. 

