Ploegmaat niet opgezet met reactie Kean op racistische spreekkoren, andere toppers steunen supertalent wél
GOAL | Moise Kean breidt de voorsprong verder uit voor Juventus! 💎😍 link
0️⃣-2️⃣ #CagliariJuve 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/2Fl870Q26z
Supporters van Cagliari hebben zich gisteravond andermaal van hun allerkleinste kant laten zien. Meerdere spelers van de Italiaanse kampioen kregen apengeluiden te horen. Onder meer Moise Kean werd door de thuissupporters geviseerd. Nadat hij de 0-2 eindstand had vastgelegd, vierde de jonge aanvaller zijn goal uitdagend in een hoek van het stadion voor een vak met Cagliari-aanhangers. Hij spreidde de armen en bleef roerloos staan. Ploegmaats haalden hem vervolgens weg uit de hoek.
Keans teamgenoot Blaise Matuidi reageerde op zijn beurt heel geërgerd op de apengeluiden en deed zijn beklag bij coach Massimiliano Allegri en de scheidsrechter. De match werd even onderbroken en de stadionspeaker richtte zich daarop tot de supporters met de vraag de apengeluiden te stoppen.
“Zoals steeds zijn er debielen en gewone mensen”, zei Allegri na de wedstrijd. “Er zijn camera’s. We zullen ze vinden en ze zullen verwijderd worden.”
Opvallend was de reactie van Keans ploeggenoot Leonardo Bonucci na de match. Hij vertelde aan Sky Sports Italia dat Kean zich niet zo in de val had mogen laten lokken. “Ik ga ervan uit dat hij weet hoe hij een goal gepast kan vieren, met zijn ploegmaats bijvoorbeeld. Na zijn doelpunt krijgt hij racistische opmerkingen over zich heen van de Cagliari-supporters en ik kan begrijpen dat dat hem kwaad heeft gemaakt. Maar toch had hij niet zo mogen reageren. De schuld is hier gedeeld: 50/50.”
Onwetendheid
Het incident beroert ook vandaag nog het voetbalmilieu. Heel wat collega’s spreken namelijk hun steun uit voor het nieuwe wonderkind. Mino Raiola, de zaakwaarnemer van Kean, is ontsteld. “Het is onmogelijk om zowel Italiaan als racist te zijn”, zo tekent ANSA op uit de mond van Raiola. “Ik sta pal achter Kean en Blaise . Voor mij staat racisme gelijk aan onwetendheid. Niemand kán of mág het goedkeuren. Ik steun mijn jongens all the way.” Giorgio Chiellini sprong mee in de bres. “Moise is een gouden ventje. Hij heeft werkelijk niets fout gedaan.”
Raheem Sterling vond de reactie van Bonucci dan weer beneden alle peil. De Brit kreeg in het verleden al meermaals apengeluiden naar het hoofd geslingerd. “De schuld 50-50, Bonucci? Hiermee kan ik enkel lachen.” Ook Rode Duivel Christian Benteke spuwde zijn gal. “Wat Kean overkwam is onvergeeflijk. Twee recente incidenten toonden aan dat er een schokkend issue is onze fantastische sport is. Ik heb enkel maar respect hoe Moise en Raheem deze kwestie hebben aangepakt.”
Aleksander Ceferin, voorzitter van de Europese voetbalbond UEFA, vindt dat de racistische daden eindelijk moeten stoppen. “Er passeert geen weekend op onze Europese velden waar er geen discriminatie of racisme plaatsvindt. Dat is beschamend.” Zijn boodschap naar de scheidsrechters is duidelijk: “Wees dapper en stop de match. Er moet een duidelijke nultolerantie komen tegenover racisme.”
Nog meer (ex-)voetballers steunen Kean:
What happened to Moise Kean last night is inexcusable. Two incidents recently have highlighted even more that there is still a shocking issue within our beautiful game. I have nothing but respect for what Moise and Raheem did and how they handled the matter. #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/HnT2hZZXpM link
Awful. https://t.co/YseoOf3lUN link
It’s a shame we still talk about racism in 2019! But we have to speak up! link
We all equal! ✊🏽 #NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/ZxUGozw4nX
