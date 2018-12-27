Mertens en Batshuayi steken Koulibaly die slachtoffer was van racisme hart onder de riem, Inter twee matchen zonder fans
Napoli-verdediger Kalidou Koulibaly werd in Milaan meerdere keren geconfronteerd met apengeluiden en andere vormen van racisme vanaf de tribune. "We hebben de scheidsrechter tot drie keer toe gevraagd de wedstrijd te staken. Dat deed hij niet. Maar waar leg je de grens dan? Bij vier keer? Of bij vijf keer?”, aldus Ancelotti, die Koulibaly in de slotfase met een rode kaart zag vertrekken. De Senegalees kreeg eerst geel voor een overtreding. Omdat hij daarna op een cynische manier applaudisseerde richting de scheidsrechter, kreeg hij direct zijn tweede gele kaart.
Ancelotti zei dat hij en zijn spelers de volgende keer met zijn allen van het veld stappen als er weer sprake is van racistische geluiden. “Misschien moeten we de volgende keer zelf maatregelen treffen en van het veld stappen. Waarschijnlijk verliezen we dan reglementair de wedstrijd, maar dat hebben we er voor over. Dit is niet goed voor het Italiaanse voetbal.”
Koulibaly reageerde achteraf in een tweet op de heisa. “Ik vind het jammer van de nederlaag en vooral omdat ik mijn broeders in de steek liet. Maar ik ben ook fier op mijn huidskleur. Dat ik Fransman ben, Senegalees, Napolitaan, een man.”
Het sein voor heel wat vedetten uit de voetbalwereld om in actie te schieten en de verdediger een hart onder de riem te steken. Zo reageerde ploegmakker Dries Mertens al: “Je bent een van de mooiste personen die ik ken. Verander nooit. Reageer niet op deze onzin. Samen staan we sterk!” Ook Michy Batshuayi sprong in de bres: “Black and proud.” Juventus-sterspeler Cristiano Ronaldo heeft zich eveneens uitgesproken in de zaak. “In de wereld en in het voetbal moet er altijd plek zijn voor leren en respect. Zeg ‘nee’ tegen racisme en elke andere vorm van belediging en discriminatie”, schrijft Ronaldo op zijn Instagrampagina. Ook Internazionale-aanvoerder Mauro Icardi geeft op Instagram aan teleurgesteld te zijn in wat er gisteravond is gebeurd in San Siro. “Laten we stoppen met racisme en discriminatie,” verzoekt hij zijn fans.
You’re one of the most beautiful people I know, please never change. Don’t react to this b*llshit. Let’s stand together! #notoracism pic.twitter.com/8L13U5g9wV link
Beppe Sala, burgemeester van Milaan en al zijn hele leven fan van Inter, bood namens zichzelf en zijn stad op Facebook excuses aan Koulibaly aan voor het schandalige gedrag van de harde kern. Sala kondigde aan bij het eerstvolgende racistische incident de tribunes meteen te verlaten. “Een klein gebaar waar de boosdoeners geen zier om zullen geven, maar toch zal ik het doen, zoals ook Inter actie zal ondernemen. Als het aan mij ligt, draagt Kwadwo Asamoah (de Ghanese middenvelder van Inter, red.) de aanvoerdersband in de eerstvolgende wedstrijd tegen Empoli.” De disciplinaire commissie van de Italiaanse voetballiga liet alvast weten dat Inter de volgende twee matchen achter gesloten deuren moet afwerken.
“Fan overleden”
Voor de wedstrijd kwam het tevens in Milaan tot relletjes tussen fans van beide kampen. Volgens Italiaanse media overleed een supporter van Inter, nadat hij door een busje met daarin Napoli-hooligans werd aangereden. Vier Napoli-aanhangers raakten bij schermutselingen gewond, een van hen kreeg een messteek.
2 reacties
Peter Thys
het zou niet mogen, hoewel het dom (en misschien menselijk)is zich op deze manier te laten vangen.Ooit maakte ik mij schuldig op een basketmatch :" Als tiener riep ik "die nr 10 geen punt kan die maken" en wat gebeurde die scoorde niet meer, dus het schijnt soms (helaas)te werken ! Die wond zich zo op met het gekende resultaat!
Roger Deprez
Ook in Italië zijn de ref snel op hun teen getrapt als het gaan om hun eigen persoontje, maar als de ene de andere ongelukkig stapt is er niets aan de hand.