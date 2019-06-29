Lukaku naar Inter? Nainggolan bouwt met simpele reactie de spanning nog wat op KTH/GVS

29 juni 2019

13u26

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 6 Serie A Inter Milaan kan de centen die het voor Zinho Vanheusden krijgt gebruiken , want het wil nu echt werk maken van Romelu Lukaku. Een huursom van 10 miljoen euro met verplichte optie tot aankoop in 2021 voor 60 miljoen euro: met die constructie hoopt Inter volgende week Man United te overtuigen om de spits van de Duivels binnen te halen. Radja Nainggolan laat de Nerazzurri-fans ondertussen alvast al even dromen.

Binnen het kamp-Lukaku geloven ze niet dat het initiële voorstel de Engelse topclub zal overtuigen, maar het is het proberen waard. De 26-jarige Rode Duivel is nog altijd het toptarget van Intercoach Antonio Conte. Zelf heeft Lukaku ook zijn zinnen gezet op een verhuis naar de Serie A. Hij weet dat hij straks geen eerste keus meer zal zijn bij United. Dat heeft coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hem duidelijk laten verstaan.

Alleen zit Inter gebonden aan zijn budgetten. De vraagprijs van 80 tot 85 miljoen euro ligt voorlopig veel te hoog voor de Italianen. In de contacten tussen beide clubs liet United ook blijken dat ze geen spelers in ruil willen, enkel harde cash. Een situatie die een overgang bemoeilijkt, want Inter krijgt zijn overbodige spelers - onder wie Mauro Icardi - elders niet kwijt. Vandaar dus een huurconstructie - ook een achterpoortje in de Financial Fairplayregels.

Radja

Romelu Lukaku heeft op vakantie in California alvast de speciale alerts ingesteld op zijn smartphone voor berichten van zijn agent, Federico Pastorello. Veel kan die hem momenteel niet melden, dus dacht Radja Nainggolan zich even te roeren. De Inter-middenvelder - die ook naar de uitgang wordt gepusht - had op een Instagrampost van ‘Big Rom’ aan Venice Beach een korte maar niet te mis te verstane boodschap in huis. “Tot snel”, gevolgd door een ‘in tranen-van-het-lachen-smiley’. Meer was er niet nodig om de supporters van de Milanese club te doen dromen. En ook Lukaku blijft hopen. Makelaar Pastorello: “Het is zijn droom, en zoals alle dromen zijn die moeilijk te verwezenlijken, maar niets is onmogelijk. Inter probeert hem binnen te halen. Lukaku heeft openlijk zijn plannen en wensen uitgedrukt. We zullen later zien.”