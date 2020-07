Lukaku en Inter springen weer over Atalanta naar tweede plek na zege tegen Napoli

4 - Lautaro #Martínez has scored 4 goals from outside the box in Serie A this season, the last #Inter player to do better in a single top-flight campaign was Zlatan #Ibrahimovic (6 in 2008-09). Viewfinder.#InterNapoli pic.twitter.com/4U8QTm6t0v

OptaPaolo(@ OptaPaolo)