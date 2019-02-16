Hetze rond Icardi ontaardt: raam verbrijzeld terwijl vrouw én manager van Inter-spits met kinderen in auto zat GVS/TLB

16 februari 2019

13u34

Bron: La Gazzetta dello Sport 0 Serie A Het gaat van kwaad naar erger met de polemiek rond Inter-spits Mauro Icardi en diens vrouw én makelaar Wanda Nara. De twee kregen de voorbije dagen de wind van voren omdat ze geen toegevingen doen bij de moeizaam lopende contractonderhandelingen. Bovendien uitte Wanda live op antenne kritiek op Ivan Perisic - een teamgenoot van de goalgetter. Voor enkele fans de spreekwoordelijke druppel, want deze ochtend werd de auto van Wanda waar ook haar kinderen inzaten bekogeld met een steen.

La Gazzetta dello Sport weet dat Wanda Nara deze ochtend met haar kinderen richting snelweg reed, terwijl haar auto plots bekogeld werd met een steen. Een raam werd verbrijzeld, maar Wanda en de kinderen van het koppel kwamen er zonder kleerscheuren vanaf. De 32-jarige Argentijnse diende klacht in bij de politie.

Het incident is het gevolg van heel wat strubbelingen tussen de Italiaanse club en haar fans enerzijds en Mauro Icardi en diens vrouw én makelaar Nara anderzijds. Onder impuls van Nara speelt het duo hoog spel bij de contractonderhandelingen en dreigen ze ermee andere oorden op te zoeken wanneer er geen fikse loonsverhoging volgt. Nara beweert dat Real Madrid uitdrukkelijk naar de diensten van Icardi vroeg.

Ex-Bruggeling

De fans van Inter zijn de spelletjes van de manager grondig beu, ook al omdat de blondine zich op andere manieren onpopulair maakt. Zo vertelde ze eerder deze week op tv dat Icardi persoonlijke problemen heeft met ex-Bruggeling Ivan Perisic. De Kroaat stapte op training zelf naar zijn ploeggenoot en zei: “Zeg je vrouw dat ze moet stoppen met over mij te praten op tv.” Inter koos de kant van Perisic en daarbij ook de voltallige spelersgroep, waarna Icardi zijn kapiteinsband moest inleveren. Bovendien werd hij uit de selectie gelaten voor het Europese duel met Rapid Wenen. De spits staat overigens als één man achter de tactische spelletjes van vrouwlief. Bij een foto die de tattoo van een leeuw op zijn borstkas toont, schreef hij het veelzeggende onderschrift: “Verwar ze met je stiltes, verras ze met je acties.”

Messi

Nara zorgde in het verleden voor wel meer strubbelingen. Ze is immers de WAG der WAGs in Italië. De reden? Nara is jarenlang de aanleiding geweest voor een koude oorlog tussen Icardi en diens Argentijnse landgenoot Maxi Lopez (33, Torino). De flegmatieke Lopez was lange tijd samen met Nara, maar die viel uiteindelijk voor de charmes van Lopez’ toenmalige beste vriend Icardi. Er volgden jaren van hoogspanning, zeker omdat Lopez het ook moeilijk vond dat Icardi met zijn drie kinderen poseerde op Instagram. Omdat Lopez “zijn plichten als vader niet nakwam” gooide Nara, die ook de manager is van Icardi, ooit het telefoonnummer van de spits te grabbel op Twitter. Om het verhaal nog wat smeuïger te maken: Icardi krijgt amper zijn kans bij de Argentijnse nationale ploeg en daar zou niemand minder dan Lionel Messi voor tussen zitten. Messi zou immers goed bevriend zijn met... Maxi Lopez. Om maar te zeggen: Nara zorgde eerder al voor polemiek.