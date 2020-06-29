En dat voor 200.000 euro per jaar: derde keeper Inter pakt vanop de bank tweede keer rood in 2020 KTH

09u30 0 Serie A Noem het gerust een luilekkerleven. Voor de tweede keer dit seizoen sloot een Italiaanse scheidsrechter Tommaso Berni uit zonder dat hij op het veld stond. Toch verdient de grof gebekte derde keeper van Inter aardig zijn kost.

Zijn laatste match speelde Berni op 28 oktober 2012. Bijna acht jaar geleden voor Sampdoria tegen Cagliari. Sinds 2014 komt de 37-jarige doelman aan de kost bij Inter als derde keeper. Volgens de Gazzetta dello Sport strijkt hij jaarlijkse 200.000 euro netto per jaar op. Goedbetaalde job.

Zijn grootste verdienste bij Inter: nul minuten gespeeld, 2 keer uitgesloten in vijf maanden. Eerst tegen Cagliari begin dit jaar, nu tegen Parma. Omdat hij de scheidsrechter vanop de bank enkele verwensingen naar het hoofd had geslingerd.

Berni speelde in de jeugd van Fiorentina en Inter. Hij was jeugdinternational voor Italië, maar brak nooit door. Begin deze eeuw speelde hij acht matchen voor Lazio als invallersdoelman. Nadien bekwaamde hij zich als stand-in. Op 37-jarige leeftijd heeft hij amper 120 matchen achter zijn naam, waarvan 103 in de Serie B, de Italiaanse tweede klasse.

