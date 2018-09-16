Elleboog, kopstoot en spuwen op tegenstander: stoppen slaan helemaal door bij ploegmaat van Ronaldo MDB

16 september 2018

Douglas Costa is een begenadigd voetballer, maar vandaag liet hij zich van zijn kleinste kant zien. In de extra tijd verloor de Braziliaanse flankspeler van Juventus zijn kalmte helemaal. Nadat Cristiano Ronaldo zijn eerste twee treffers voor de 'Oude Dame' maakte, stevende Juve af op een 2-0-zege tegen Sassuolo (bekijk de doelpunten hier). Totdat Douglas Costa in de extra tijd met een stevige tackle op Federico Di Francesco uitpakte. Alsof dat nog niet genoeg was, trakteerde de Braziliaan zijn tegenstrever ook op een elleboog. De scheidsrechter van dienst liet het spel doorgaan en in diezelfde fase kon Sassuolo nog scoren.

Daar bleef het echter niet bij. Di Francesco ging nog verhaal halen bij zijn opponent waarop Douglas Costa een kopstoot uitdeelde. Verrassend genoeg trok scheidsrechter Daniele Chiffi, die er met zijn neus op stond, slechts de gele kaart. Gemoederen bedaard? Niet meteen. De twee heren voetballers wisselden nog enkele woorden uit waarop Douglas Costa de speler van Sassuolo recht in zijn gezicht spuwde. Daarop kwam de VAR tussenbeide en nu kon ref Chiffi niet anders dan de rode kaart boven halen. Er hangt Douglas Costa dan ook een flinke schorsing boven het hoofd.

Costa: "Ik maakte een vreselijke fout"

Ondertussen heeft Douglas Costa zich wel al geëxcuseerd. "Ik wil mijn excuses aanbieden aan de supporters van Juventus voor mijn lelijke reactie in de wedstrijd van vandaag", schreef hij op Instagram. "Ik wil me ook excuseren bij mijn ploegmakkers die er altijd voor me zijn in goede en kwade tijden. Ik maakte een vreselijke fout, ik ben me daar van bewust en ik wil dan ook sorry zeggen tegen iedereen. Ik wil nog duidelijk maken dat dit geïsoleerd incident geen weerspiegeling is van hoe ik mezelf gedurende mijn carrière heb gedragen."

