Een hart onder de riem: Serie A komt met campagne tegen racisme na oerwoudgeluiden tegen Lukaku YP

03 september 2019

06u35

Bron: Belga 0 Serie A De Lega Serie A lanceert in oktober een nieuwe campagne tegen racisme. Ze reageert daarmee op de oerwoudgeluiden die Inter Milaan-spits Romelu Lukaku zondag in Cagliari te horen kreeg.

Er wordt een "Team tegen racisme" opgestart. Dat zal bestaan uit twintig voetballers, één van elke ploeg uit de Serie A. Zij zullen respect en fair-play in het voetbal promoten.

Cagliari veroordeelt zelf ook het gedrag van zijn fans. De club verklaarde gisteren dat ze zal trachten de individuen die zich schuldig maakten aan racisme te identificeren en uit het stadion te bannen.

Steun Pogba

Ook Paul Pogba, gewezen ploegmaat van Lukaku bij Manchester United, sprong gisteren al in de bres voor de Rode Duivel. “Opvoeding is de sleutel. Het maakt niet uit of je nu van school houdt of niet. Ga naar de les en LEER zoveel als je kan. Het is de enige weg vooruit", aldus de Fransman, die er ook nog hashtags als ‘Beter Leven’ en ‘Geen Racisme’ achteraan gooide.