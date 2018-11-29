Dries Mertens als ‘Mister 100' nog wat legendarischer in Napels. Bekijk zijn tien mooiste parels en stem op de allermooiste ODBS/KTH

29 november 2018

15u40 0 Serie A Dries Mertens (32) bereikte gisteren enkele mijlpalen. Met twee goals tegen Rode Ster Belgrado rondde hij de kaap van de 100 goals bij Napoli en die van 10 in de Champions League. Wij hebben een selectie gemaakt van zijn tien mooiste doelpunten voor de ‘Partenopei’. Stem onderaan op de allermooiste uit de centenario van Dries.

De beste Belgische schutter ooit in een buitenlandse competitie, de best scorende Belg sinds de oprichting van de Serie A en de beste Belgische doelpuntenmaker in de Champions League. Die hattrick heeft hij al voor mekaar, maar hij heeft ook nog een ander doel in zicht: topschutter aller tijden worden bij Napoli. Met zijn dubbel tegen Rode Ster, zijn negenennegentigste en honderdste voor de Italiaanse club, sloop hij weer eentje dichter bij Marek Hamsik, auteur van de opener gisteren en goed voor 120 treffers bij Napoli.

“Ik wilde absoluut dat mijn 100ste treffer voor Napoli een mooie goal was”, lachte Mertens. “Ik heb tegen Marek gezegd dat hij bang moet zijn: ik wil zijn doelpuntenrecord overtreffen. Ach, ik voel me goed bij deze club. Zelfs zonder treffers zouden ze hier van mij houden, maar het helpt natuurlijk.”

10. Napoli - RS Belgrado 1. Napoli - Juventus 2%

2. Empoli - Napoli 6%

3. Napoli - Torino 18%

4. Benfica - Napoli 3%

5. Lazio - Napoli 41%

6. Genua - Napoli 10%

7. Benevento - Napoli 8%

8. Napoli - Bologna 3%

9. Napoli - Benevento 4%

10. Napoli - RS Belgrado 5%