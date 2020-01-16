De koning te rijk in Milaan: Lukaku laadt batterijen voortaan op in gigantisch bed KTH/GVS

11u30 0 Serie A 18 goals in 25 matchen en de nieuwe chouchou van het blauwe deel van het Milanese voetbal. Romelu Lukaku blijft knallen in Italië - “de beste keuze die ik kon maken.” Dus trakteerde ‘Big Rom’ zichzelf op een gigantisch bed. Omdat de koning van Inter het allerbeste verdient.

Romelu Lukaku toverde zichzelf in een mum van tijd om tot een attractie in Italië. De Italiaanse pers komt lof tekort, met 18 treffers in 25 wedstrijden blijft de Rode Duivel dan ook schitteren. In de vijf Europese topcompetities (Duitsland, Engeland, Frankrijk, Italië en Spanje) slaagden er dit seizoen tot dusver slechts vijf spelers in om in minstens vijf matchen de netten minstens tweemaal te laten trillen. U raadt het al: dankzij zijn brace in het bekerduel tegen Cagliari staat ‘Big Rom’ in dat lijstje. Samen met Lewandowski, Werner, Immobile en Agüero. Echte goaltjesdieven, net als Lukaku. “Dat ik me goed voel bij Inter? Dat is dankzij mijn ploegmaats, medewerkers van de club en de fans. Inter was de beste optie die ik kon maken.”

5 - Romelu #Lukaku is one of the five players to have scored 2+ goals in at least five games in the top-5 European leagues among all competitions current season. Wealth.#InterCagliari pic.twitter.com/dv2b4KVOmt OptaPaolo(@ OptaPaolo) link

De koning te rijk in Milaan, dus. Óp het veld, maar zo nu en dan ook ernaast - een folietjes is ook ‘Big Rom’ gegund. Op Instagram liet het 26-jarig jeugdproduct van Anderlecht immers zien dat hij zijn batterijen voortaan oplaadt in een reusachtig bed. Op de foto’s zie je hem bijna niet liggen. De grappige opmerkingen konden niet uitblijven. “Plaats voor 15 personen?”, vroeg Inter-ploegmaat Andrea Ranocchia zich al ironisch af. “Neen, voor 7", was de repliek van Lukaku even fijntjes.

Lukaku woont sinds oktober in een nieuw appartement in City Life, een hypermodern nieuw district in de buurt van San Siro en waar de meeste spelers van de Nerazzurri verblijven. Zo ook spitsbroeder Lautaro Martínez, met wie hij quasi elke Serie A-verdediging al aan flarden heeft gesjot en waar hij ook na de trainingen veelvuldig mee afspreekt en samen mee gaat eten. Mama Adolphine, die voor zijn éénjarig zoontje Romeo zorgt, woont meestal in een aparte vleugel bij Lukaku in. Op deze manier zijn de twee dierbaarste mensen uit z’n leven quasi altijd bij hem.

🇮🇹 Milan City Life project, three towers, plus houses, park, museum and commercial areas completed. pic.twitter.com/kFNqN3l72G Marco Florian 🇮🇹🇺🇸🇪🇺🇨🇾🇬🇷🇮🇱🇪🇬(@ MarcoFlorianMED) link