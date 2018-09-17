Cristiano Ronaldo slechts de vijfde ooit die 400 goals maakt in Europa: "Was gewoon kwestie van tijd"

Serie A Lionel Messi moet nog even geduld hebben, Ronaldo heeft dankzij twee goals tegen Sassuolo -zijn eerste doelpunten in het shirt van Juventus- de kaap van de 400 stuks bereikt in Europese landcompetities. "Ik wist dat het slechts een kwestie van tijd was tot de doelpunten zouden komen." Opluchting in het Juventus Stadium.

Aan exact 400 goals zit Ronaldo, gespreid over de competities in Portugal (Sporting Lissabon), Engeland (Manchester United), Spanje (Real Madrid) en nu Italië. Lionel Messi, die andere geweldenaar, zit aan 387 doelpunten louter in La Liga. "Ik ben altijd hard blijven werken en ben blij dat ik het net heb gevonden", verklaarde Ronaldo. "Er lag toch wel wat druk op me, want er was veel aandacht voor mijn transfer van Real Madrid naar Juventus en het feit dat ik maar niet scoorde."

Ook Juve-coach Massimiliano Allegri juicht de eerste doelpunten van CR7 toe. "Ik ben heel blij voor Cristiano. Hij wilde zo graag scoren en was daardoor soms wat overhaast. Maar het wachten is beloond."

Titelverdediger Juventus staat in de Serie A aan de leiding met 12 punten. Uitdager Napoli is tweede met 9 punten. Ronaldo keert met de club uit Turijn deze week even terug naar Spanje, voor de eerste poulewedstrijd van de Champions League tegen Valencia.

