Cristiano Ronaldo slechts de vijfde ooit die 400 goals maakt in Europa: "Was gewoon kwestie van tijd"
The crowd going nuts after @Cristiano goal at the stadium! @juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/evBu223quY link
Aan exact 400 goals zit Ronaldo, gespreid over de competities in Portugal (Sporting Lissabon), Engeland (Manchester United), Spanje (Real Madrid) en nu Italië. Lionel Messi, die andere geweldenaar, zit aan 387 doelpunten louter in La Liga. "Ik ben altijd hard blijven werken en ben blij dat ik het net heb gevonden", verklaarde Ronaldo. "Er lag toch wel wat druk op me, want er was veel aandacht voor mijn transfer van Real Madrid naar Juventus en het feit dat ik maar niet scoorde."
From Sporting CP to Juventus link
Ronaldo just notched his 400th career league goal 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eosWpVab1q
SIIIIIIII link
Ronaldo gets his first! ⚽️pic.twitter.com/fNxiVWXqQY
When I said @Cristiano’s goal was the first of many, I didn’t necessarily mean in this game, but he’s just bagged another. A prolific, prodigious professional. link
Ook Juve-coach Massimiliano Allegri juicht de eerste doelpunten van CR7 toe. "Ik ben heel blij voor Cristiano. Hij wilde zo graag scoren en was daardoor soms wat overhaast. Maar het wachten is beloond."
Het is gebeurd! 📌 @Cristiano scoorde zijn eerste goal voor @juventusfc! 🔓😍 #JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/ugvoTXXW0T link
.@Cristiano met zijn tweede goal! ✌️🤩#JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/25QLM8DkgI link
Titelverdediger Juventus staat in de Serie A aan de leiding met 12 punten. Uitdager Napoli is tweede met 9 punten. Ronaldo keert met de club uit Turijn deze week even terug naar Spanje, voor de eerste poulewedstrijd van de Champions League tegen Valencia.
After 320 minutes without a goal, Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived! pic.twitter.com/fY7ii2oph9 link
Cristiano Ronaldo has his first Juventus goal! pic.twitter.com/xHBdo3nl1y link
Guess who had to take off their shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/1W0uRXbyRz link
Welcome Home, @Cristiano! ⚽️🔥🙌#CR7JUVE ⚪️⚫️ #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Za1tpFdjxH link
In @LaLiga last season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in his fourth appearance (vs Getafe) with his 28th shot link
In @SerieA this season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in his fourth appearance (vs Sassuolo) with his 28th shot#Symmetry @Cristiano
He’s arrived. pic.twitter.com/YaTBnAcFng link
Real Madrid fans watching Ronaldo score twice for Juventus 😪 pic.twitter.com/vJe9evebNa link
Reacties