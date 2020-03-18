Cristiano Ronaldo maakt van de nood een deugd op Madeira, liefje Georgina doet inkopen YP

18 maart 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo vertoeft nog steeds in Funchal op het Portugese eiland Madeira. De doelpuntenmachine van Juventus was kort na de met 2-0-gewonnen topper tegen Inter, op 8 maart, richting thuisland gevlogen om er zijn zieke moeder te bezoeken. Omdat kort nadien bekend raakte dat ploegmaat Daniele Rugani besmet was met het coronavirus, moesten liefst 121 medewerkers van Juventus (spelers, trainers en staff) in quarantaine. Iets waar CR7 zich aan houdt: op bijgevoegde foto’s is te zien hoe hij van de nood een deugd maakt onder de Portugese zon. Intussen raakte ook bekend dat Blaise Matuidi, een andere ploegmaat, positief testte.

In het zog van Cristiano op Madeira natuurlijk ook liefje Georgina Rodriguez. Zij werd dan weer gespot terwijl ze enkele plaatselijke winkels bezocht, maar ze ook haar dochtertje krijgt duidelijk de nodige aandacht.

Coach Sarri onder speciaal toezicht

Coach Maurizio Sarri werd door z’n ploeg dan weer onder speciale bewaking geplaatst. Sarri zelf testte negatief op het virus, maar wordt toch extra in de gaten gehouden. De Italiaan staat erom bekend een verstokt roker te zijn, en ongeveer zestig sigaretten per dag te roken. Sarri behoort nu, door longproblemen in het verleden, tot een risicogroep. De trainer kreeg in het begin van het seizoen al te kampen met een zware longontsteking waar hij maar moeizaam van herstelde.

Aurelio Virgili, een goede vriend van Sarri, vertelde aan het Italiaanse Tuttosport dat de Italiaan zich nu vooral minutieus bezighoudt met het analyseren van afgelopen wedstrijden. “Moest je hem vragen hoeveel kilometer Cuadrado tegen Inter gelopen heeft, zou hij je antwoorden hoeveel hij links, rechts, vooruit en achteruit heeft gelopen. Hij is als een machine”, klonk het bij Virgili.