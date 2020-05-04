Cristiano Ronaldo arriveert straks met privéjet in Turijn, al loopt terugkeer niet van een leien dakje GVS

08u41 0 Serie A The return of the king. Na twee maanden vertoeven op Madeira landt Cristiano Ronaldo vandaag in Turijn, waar hij eerst 14 dagen in zelfisolatie gaat alvorens de trainingen bij Juventus te hervatten. De terugkeer naar Noord-Italië met de privéjet heeft al heel wat voeten in de aarde gehad.

Nu de Italiaanse regering groen licht gaf dat de Serie A-clubs de buitenlands spelers mogen terughalen, moet ook Cristiano Ronaldo zich melden in Turijn. Het oorspronkelijke plan was dat de Portugees gisteravond al landde op het schiereiland, maar vliegrestricties door het coronavirus staken daar een stokje voor. De privéjet van Ronaldo zou opstijgen in Madrid om hem en zijn familie vervolgens op te gaan halen in Madeira en naar Turijn te brengen. Het Portugese TVI meldt echter dat het privévliegtuig geen recht kreeg om te vertrekken in de Spaanse hoofdstad. Driemaal werd er een verzoek ingediend, driemaal werd het geweigerd.

Uiteindelijk mocht de Gulfstream G200 Galaxy toch de lucht in, zette het tocht richting Madeira, maar keerde het zonder Ronaldo aan boord richting Turijn, zo stellen verschillende Italiaanse media. Het vervoerde wel al een deel van zijn familie/entourage en zijn bagage. De app Flightradar24, die realtime vluchtvolginformatie toont, postte het traject van de privéjet op Twitter. Ronaldo zelf zou straks opgepikt worden en in de late namiddag in Italië arriveren. Dan moet hij twee weken in quarantaine alvorens de training in kleine groepjes aan te vatten.

The private jet that belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo made a short stop in Madrid, en route from Madeira to Turinhttps://t.co/lgAqUuZLdg pic.twitter.com/z0MkGHAy82 Flightradar24(@ flightradar24) link

‘CR7' maakte gisteren van de extra vakantiedag gretig gebruik om tijd door te brengen met zijn inmiddels herstelde mama. Voor moederdag schonk hij haar een Mercedes GLC Coupé, waar je al snel 100.000 euro voor betaalt.

Véél trainen

Op 9 maart streek Ronaldo op Madeira neer. De 35-jarige vedette kon nog voor Italië op slot ging vluchten richting thuisland, in eerste instantie om zijn zieke moeder bij te staan. ‘CR7' verveelde zich niet in zijn 7-verdiepingen tellend luxeappartement in hoofdstad Funchal, waar ook mama Dolores Aveiro en broer Hugo woont. Zonnen, wandelen, tijd besteden aan verloofde Georgina Rodriguez en de kindjes en vooral véél trainen stonden dagelijks op het programma - zo leren de rijkelijke Instagram-posts ons. Drie weken geleden ruilde hij het luxueuze appartement in voor een huurvilla in vissersdorpje. Caniçal. “Hij had nood aan wat ruimte”, klonk het toen.

In 2015 kocht Ronaldo de privéjet Gulfstream G200 Galaxy voor 19 miljoen euro. Van het kleine vliegtuigje zijn maar 250 exemplaren gemaakt. De vijfvoudige Ballon d’or-winnaar heeft er werkelijk alles voorhanden. Aparte toiletten voor de crew en de passagiers, internet, een telefoon, een microgolfoven, een elektrische oven en een koelkast. Genoeg vertier dus, straks op de weg terug naar Noord-Italië.

