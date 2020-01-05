Balotelli weer slachtoffer van racistische kreten door Lazio-fans: “Jullie zijn een schande” ABD

23u11 0 Serie A Enkele supporters van Lazio Roma hebben zich zondag tijdens de competitiewedstrijd op het veld van Brescia schuldig gemaakt aan racistische kreten aan het adres van Mario Balotelli. “Jullie zijn een schande”, haalde de Italiaanse cultspits uit op Instagram.

Mario Balotelli schoot zijn ploeg Brescia in minuut 18 op een 1-0 voorsprong tegen Lazio. Net als in 2010 is hij zo de eerste speler in de Serie A die weet te scoren in een nieuw decennium. Leuk cijfer, maar dat zal Balotelli worst wezen. Lazio won uiteindelijk met 1-2 na twee treffers van Ciro Immobile. Maar vooral de racistische spreekkoren zorgden voor consternatie bij ‘Super Mario’.

“De nederlaag doet pijn, maar we komen sterker terug. Deze ploeg is op de goede weg”, schreef Balotelli op Instagram. “Aan de supporters van Lazio die in het stadion aanwezig waren: jullie zijn een schande!” Met die uithaal reageerde ‘Super Mario’ op racistische kreten uit de Romeinse vakken. In de eerste helft had de scheidsrechter na protest van Balotelli over spreekkoren de partij al even stilgelegd, zodat de stadionomroeper kon aanmanen tot kalmte. De 29-jarige Balotelli is in zijn voetbalcarrière al meermaals het slachtoffer geweest van racisme. Begin dit seizoen dreigde hij in Verona om die reden het voetbalveld te verlaten.

Lazio: “Distantiëren ons van kleine minderheid van fans”

Lazio Roma veroordeelde intussen de racistische kreten die in de tribunes te horen waren. “Zoals we dat in het verleden ook al deden, distantieert Lazio zich met klem van het discriminerende gedrag van een heel kleine minderheid van supporters tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Brescia”, luidt het. “Lazio veroordeelt dergelijke wangedrag nogmaals en zal iedereen die het imago van onze voetbalclub en -ploeg schaadt, vervolgen.”

Het is lang niet het eerste incident waardoor de Italiaanse tifosi in opspraak komen. Dit seizoen alleen al kregen onder andere onze landgenoot Romelu Lukaku (Inter), de Ivoriaan Franck Kessié (AC Milaan), de Braziliaan Dalbert (Fiorentina) en de Brit Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) racistische geluiden naar hun hoofd geslingerd in de Italiaanse stadions.