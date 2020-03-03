“Moeder Cristiano Ronaldo met spoed opgenomen in ziekenhuis na beroerte” ODBS

03 maart 2020

12u41

Bron: TVI 24 2 Serie A Maria Dolores Aveiro (65), de moeder van voetballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is volgens Portugese media deze ochtend na een beroerte met spoed overgebracht naar een ziekenhuis op Madeira. Haar toestand zou momenteel stabiel zijn, maar ze zal de komende uren diverse tests moeten ondergaan.

De moeder van de Portugese superster overwon in 2007 borstkanker. In 2019 maakte ze bekend opnieuw tegen de ziekte te moeten vechten. “Ik ben in Madrid opnieuw geopereerd aan mijn borst. Ik heb al bestraling gekregen en moet vechten voor mijn leven”, zei ze toen tegen een Portugees televisiestation.

Afwachten of Ronaldo morgenavond dus speelt in de Coppa Italia. In de return van de halve finale neemt de Oude Dame het thuis op tegen AC Milan, na 1-1 in de heenmatch. Zondagavond woonde hij nog de Clásico bij in het Santiago Bernabéu, stadion waarin hij met Real Madrid zo succesvol was.

Abortus

Maria Dolores Aveiro is een door het leven gelouterde vrouw. Ze groeide op in een arm gezin op het Portugese eiland Madeira en toen ze zes was, verloor ze haar moeder. Haar vader stuurde haar vervolgens naar een weeshuis waar ze mishandeld werd, net zoals dat het geval was bij haar schoonmoeder waar ze daarna terechtkwam. Om haar drie kinderen (twee dochters en een zoon) op te voeden werkte Maria als kok en kuisvrouw, terwijl ze nauwelijks kon rekenen op haar man die geregeld vocht in gewezen Portugese kolonies als Angola of Mozambique. En dan moest Cristiano nog het levenslicht zien. Toen dat zover was in 1984, was dat ongewild en dacht Dolores lang aan een abortus.

“Maar al snel was Cristiano Ronaldo (genoemd naar de Amerikaanse president Ronald Reagan, nvdr) iedereens liefste kleine broertje”, zei ze daarover. Haar man verloor ze in 2005 aan leverkanker, Cristiano zag ze uitgroeien tot voetbalicoon. Als echte familievrouw ontfermt ze zich maar al te graag over de kinderen van haar voetbalzoon, Cristiano Jr., Mateo, Eva en Alana Martina.

