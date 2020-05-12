“Hij wil niets van zijn jaarsalaris van 8 miljoen inleveren”: Rabiot nog steeds niet terug in Turijn ODBS

12 mei 2020

21u40

Bron: La Stampa 0 Serie A Zijn reputatie achtervolgt hem stilaan. Adrien Rabiot (25), eerder al contractrebel bij PSG en in onmin levend met de Franse nationale ploeg, weigert terug te keren naar Turijn. Volgens ‘La Stampa’ omdat hij het niet ziet zitten in te leveren op zijn jaarsalaris van 8 miljoen bij Juventus.

Terwijl zijn buitenlandse ploegmaats zoals Cristiano Ronaldo en de in maart positief getestte Matuidi sinds vorige week in hun veertiendaagse quarantaine zitten in Turijn, vertoeft de Franse middenvelder nog steeds thuis aan de Azurenkust. Op amper drie uurtjes rijden van Continassa, het trainingscomplex van Juventus. Volgens de Italiaanse krant bij wijze van protest omdat hij het niet eens is dat de Juve-spelers inleveren op hun loon van vier maanden. Een initiatief geleid door trainer Sarri. Ronaldo zou zo’n 4 miljoen euro afstaan. Maar als de matchen alsnog kunnen gespeeld worden, zoekt de club nog naar een manier om ze alsnog te vergoeden.

De beste momenten van Rabiot bij Juventus dit seizoen:



Kwatongen zien in de démarche van Rabiot vooral een middel om opnieuw een transfer te versieren. Hem ingegeven door zijn moeder Véronique, tevens zijn manager. Rabiot kwam vorige zomer transfervrij naar Juventus, nadat hij zijn contract liet aflopen en zich onmogelijk had gemaakt in Parijs. Er werd hem stapgedrag en een negatieve invloed op de spelersgroep verweten. Dit seizoen kon hij zich nooit echt doorzetten bij de ‘bianconeri’, geregeld bankzitter. Té veel naar zijn zin en die van mama Véronique. Zij aast alweer op een vertrek. De Premier League lonkt. Manchester United en Everton, waar zijn ex-trainer Carlo Ancelotti actief is. Op Instagram houdt Rabiot zijn 1,7 miljoen volgers wel ‘up to date’, met geregeld een bericht over zijn trainingsarbeid.

Naast Rabiot is ook Gonzalo Higuain nog niet terug in Turijn. De spits heeft wel de toestemming om in Argentinië te blijven. Higuain, die onlangs bekende te willen stoppen met voetbal meteen na het WK 2014 waarin hij scoorde tegen de Rode Duivels, staat er zijn zieke moeder bij. Op 18 mei herstarten de trainingen bij Juventus, in de hoop dat de Serie A in navolging van de Bundesliga opnieuw van start gaat in juni.