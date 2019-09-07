Samuel Eto'o hangt zijn schoenen aan de haak YP

Bron: Belga 0 Buitenlands voetbal De Kameroense topvoetballer Samuel Eto'o stopt op 38-jarige leeftijd met voetballen. Dat liet hij iafgelopen nacht weten op zijn Instagram-pagina. Eto'o wordt aanzien als één van de allerbeste Afrikaanse voetballers aller tijden.

"Dit is het einde, op naar een nieuwe uitdaging", postte Eto'o. "Bedankt aan iedereen. Veel liefde en adrenaline."

De Kameroense aanvaller heeft een propvol palmares met goud op de Olympische Spelen in Sydney (2000) en twee maal winst in de Africa Cup (2000 en 2002) met Kameroen. In clubverband won hij onder meer drie Champions League-trofeeën met achtereenvolgens FC Barcelona (2006 en 2009) en Inter (2010).

Eto'o kreeg zijn jeugdopleiding bij Real Madrid, maar het was in Catalonië (2004-2009) en Lombardije (2009-2011) dat zijn ster het felste scheen. Nadien werd hij een globetrotter en speelde nog in Rusland, Engeland, opnieuw Italië, Turkije en Qatar. Zijn laatste club was Qatar SC.

De spits beëindigt zijn carrière met 359 goals in 718 officiële duels, alle competities inbegrepen. Voor Kameroen scoorde hij 56 keer in 118 interlands.

Midden julli kondigde Ahmad Ahmad, de Malagassische voorzitter van de Afrikaanse Voetbalconfederatie (CAF) al aan dat de eerder gestopte Didier Drogba en Samuel Eto'o hem zouden bijstaan als "ambassadeurs". Ze zouden beiden een officiële functie krijgen. "Drogba zal het statuut van de Afrikaanse speler verbeteren, Eto'o moet de relaties tussen de CAF en de internationale federaties en confederaties trachten te verbeteren", liet hij optekenen.