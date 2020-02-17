Revalidatie Memphis Depay doet stof opwaaien bij zijn club Lyon en de Nederlandse voetbalbond CPG

17 februari 2020

17u39 0 Voetbal De revalidatie van de Nederlander Memphis Depay is bij zijn club Olympique Lyon en de Nederlandse Voetbalbond (KNVB) een geducht gespreksonderwerp. De aanvaller herstelt van een knieblessure die hij in december opliep. De Franse topclub wil met het oog op volgend seizoen geen onnodige risico’s nemen in zijn herstelproces, terwijl ze in Nederland hopen dat hun sterspeler speelklaar raakt voor het EK van deze zomer.

Memphis Depay (26) stuurt de laatste weken via Instagram geregeld updates over de revalidatie van zijn knieblessure. Ook al juicht zijn Franse werkgever Olympique Lyon die inspanningen toe, het maakt zich ook zorgen over de intensiteit van zijn trainingen en de eventuele overhaasting van zijn herstelproces. Lyon maant de speler van Oranje aan om geen onnodige risico’s te nemen om erger blessureleed te vermijden.

Ook in zijn thuisland Nederland zijn ze waakzaam over het verloop van zijn revalidatie. De KNVB wil enerzijds de herstelprocedure van de aanvaller niet in gevaar brengen, maar zit anderzijds met de belangen voor het Nederlandse voetbalelftal in het achterhoofd. Oranje hoopt haar sterkhouder fit mee te krijgen naar het EK dat deze zomer plaatsvindt in twaalf verschillende landen, waaronder ook Nederland. Over het herstelproces van de voetballer wordt momenteel ook een documentaire gemaakt, waarvan de climax zich zou moeten afspelen bij het aantreden van Depay op het EK.

In het verleden liep het voor Nederland al een keer fout met de revalidatie van een international, met name Arjen Robben. Ondanks dat hij last had van een hamstringblessure, speelde de aanvaller van Bayern München mee met Oranje op het WK van 2010 in Zuid-Afrika. In oktober van dat jaar volgde alsnog een maandenlange blessure voor de winger. De KNVB en de Duitse topclub kwamen nadien in een juridische en publicitaire oorlog terecht. Dat scenario willen ze in Nederland absoluut vermijden.

Hoe dan ook is het een medische en sportieve afweging, waar vooral de positie van de Nederlandse bond lastig is. Depays club Lyon betaalt namelijk het loon van de vleugelspeler en wil hem fit krijgen voor volgend seizoen wanneer hij zijn laatste contractjaar ingaat.

Bovendien raakten Lyon en de KNVB eerder dit seizoen als eens in conflict over een blessure die Depay opliep tijdens een interland tegen Estland. De Nederlander werd de weken daarvoor door zijn club aan de kant gehouden omdat die last had van de hamstring.

Indien Depay straks in het shirt van Oranje wil schitteren op het EK, dan is spelritme opdoen bij zijn Franse werkgever een vereiste. De kans dat Lyon dat risico - met extra blessureleed als mogelijk gevolg - wil nemen, is klein. Binnen een maand speelt Nederland opnieuw een oefeninterland, ook daar is de vraag of onze noorderbuur de aanvaller al dan niet speelminuten zal geven.