Radja Nainggolan excuseert zich na schorsing: “Moeilijke momenten maken deel uit van het leven” LPB

24 december 2018

11u04

Bron: Belga 0

"Sorry voor alles wat er gebeurt. Moeilijke momenten maken deel uit van het leven.” Zo reageert Radja Nainggolan (30) op Instagram nadat hij zondag voorlopig geschorst werd door Inter Milaan omwille van disciplinaire redenen. "Het belangrijkste is om op te staan uit deze situaties, vooruit te kijken en door hard werken altijd mijn best te doen!”

Nainggolan werd volgens Italiaanse media geschorst omdat hij de voorbije weken enkele keren te laat kwam op training. De middenvelder ruilde afgelopen zomer AS Roma voor Inter. Nainggolan - gehinderd door blessures - speelde tot dusver vijftien wedstrijden voor de club, waarin hij drie keer scoorde. Vorige zaterdag speelde Inter 1-1 gelijk bij Chievo. Nainggolan werd in de 67ste minuut naar de kant gehaald. Woensdag ontvangen de ‘nerazzurri’ Napoli, tweede in de stand.