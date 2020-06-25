Exclusief voor abonnees Weer een nieuwe Messi? De ongelofelijke druk op Luka Romero, met z’n 15 de jongste debutant ooit in La Liga YP

25 juni 2020

11u12

Bron: Marca, Goal.com 0 La Liga Sinds gisteren is Luka Romero de jongste debutant ooit in de Spaanse hoogste voetbalklasse. 15 jaar en 219 oud om precies te zijn, was de Mexicaanse Messi toen hij voor Mallorca nog een minuut of zeven mocht opdraven tegen Real Madrid. Maar wie is de aanvallende middenvelder met de drie nationaliteiten die nu al in alles wordt vergeleken met de Argentijnse grootheid van FC Barcelona?

Hij krijgt de bal aangespeeld centraal op het veld, waarna hij pijlsnel aanzet en zijn linkervoet zoekt. De haren wapperen in de nek, de verdediger wordt gepasseerd alsof hij er niet staat en de bal zoeft luttele tellen later voorbij een kansloze doelman tegen de touwen.

‘t Zou zo maar een beschrijving kunnen zijn van een van de eerste van 699 profgoals tot dusver van Lionel Messi, maar dat is het dus niet. De gelijkenissen met de Vlo zijn onmiskenbaar - vroeger had Messi ook zo’n haardos - maar x-aantal jaren later, is er nog eentje met een soortgelijk profiel die dezer dagen naar een weg richting de absolute top timmert. Een 15-jarige knaap die luistert naar de naam Luka Romero en dus ook dat soort goals maakt. Op zijn Instagrampagina deelt Romero, die in tegenstelling tot Messi (Adidas) bij Nike onder contract ligt, er graag enkele met zijn volgers.

