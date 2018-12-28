Waarom Antoine Griezmann een held is in Uruguay en daar zo ontvangen werd: mate, ‘garra charrua’ en Diego Godin ODBS

28 december 2018

12u56 0 Primera Division Met een goal in de kwartfinale was hij deels verantwoordelijk voor hun WK-exit tegen Frankrijk, maar dat zijn ze in Uruguay al lang vergeten. Antoine Griezmann, voor het eerst in het land om de trouw van zijn ploegmaat Diego Godin bij te wonen, werd er als een held ontvangen. Het relaas van een opmerkelijk liefdesverhaal.

En Uruguay 😍😍😍♥️ Antoine Griezmann(@ AntoGriezmann) link

“De lach van een Uruguayaan heeft me altijd geholpen”, aldus Antoine Griezmann bij zijn aankomst op de luchthaven van Montevideo. In een ander leven, was de spits van Atlético Madrid ongetwijfeld zelf Uruguayaan geweest. Met dank aan Martin Lasarte, een oer-Uruguayaan en in 2009 trainer van Real Sociedad, club waar ‘Grizou’ het probeerde te maken als profvoetballer. Lasarte liet een toen 18-jarige Griezmann debuteren in het eerste elftal en ontfermde zich als een vader over hem.

En er was ook ploegmaat en aanvaller Carlos Bueno, die Griezmann leerde hoe hij maté (de typisch Zuid-Amerikaanse cafeïnerijke drank die smaakt als bittere thee) moest maken en drinken. Uruguay kreeg al snel een apart plaatsje in het hart van Griezmann: hij kijkt naar hun competitievoetbal, is aanhanger van Penarol en kent zelf de liederen die de fans er zingen. Alle Uruguayaanse legendes zijn hem bekend: Enzo Francescoli, Alvaro Recoba, Sebastian Abreu en zelfs Juan Alberto Schiaffino, de Uruguayaanse WK-held die hen de WK-titel in 1950 bezorgde. Toen ‘La Celeste’ zich kwalificeerde voor het WK in Rusland, ging Griezmann zelfs zijn ploegmaats en internationals Diego Godin en Jose Gimenez in een Uruguayaans shirt van Godin ophalen op de luchthaven van Madrid.

Maar wat Griezmann naast zijn geliefde maté nog meer bewondert in de Uruguayanen, is hun ‘garra charrua’, hun mentale sterkte. De fighting spirit die het Zuid-Amerikaanse land kenmerkt. Griezmann: “Ze spelen mét elkaar en vóór elkaar. Geweldig om daar deel van uit te mogen maken, toen bij Real Sociedad en nu bij Atlético. Wie aanvalt, verdedigt ook. In die filosofie vind ik mezelf terug. Zoals Cavani, voor mij de beste spits ter wereld. Elke match gaat hij 10.000 keer achter de bal aan, geeft nooit op en heeft slechts één of twee baltoetsen nodig om in de zestien op doel te trappen.” (lees hieronder verder)

Vooral de band tussen Godin en Griezmann is intens. De beenharde verdediger is de peter van zijn dochter Mia (3). “Godin overtuigde me om voor Atlético te tekenen. Hij is mijn beste vriend. Zowel op training als daarbuiten zijn we altijd samen.” Godin stapte eergisteren in het huwelijksbootje met Sofia Herrera, een trouwfeest waarop naast Griezmann nog een resem andere topvoetballers aanwezig zijn. Zoals Luis Suarez, Cavani, de Spanjaard Juanfran en de Colombiaan Santiago Arias. Zondag keert Griezmann terug naar Madrid om zich voor te bereiden op de partij van Atlético tegen Sevilla op 6 januari.