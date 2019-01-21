VIDEO. Voormalig Eupen-verdediger, nu bij Barcelona B, uitgesloten nadat hij ‘racistische’ fan duw in het gezicht verkoopt YP

21 januari 2019

17u31 0 Primera Division Moussa Wagué probeert bij FC Barcelona de poort naar het eerste elftal open te beuken, maar gisteren is hij toch zijn boekje te buiten gegaan. De Senegalees, die afgelopen zomer door de Catalanen bij Eupen werd weggehaald, werd uitgesloten nadat hij een rivaliserende fan een por in het gezicht had verkocht. Wagué excuseerde zich achteraf, maar stelde ook racistisch te zijn bejegend.

Het incident speelde zich af wanneer de 20-jarige Wagué de bal wou nemen om te gaan inwerpen. Barcelona B stond op dat moment in het krijt tegen SD Ejea en dus wou de Senegalees haast maken, maar in al zijn enthousiasme verkocht hij een fan van de thuisploeg een duw in het gezicht. Wagué excuseerde zich achteraf via zijn Instagrampagina, maar gaf ook mee dat die duw er niet zomaar kwam.

“Langs deze weg wil ik mijn oprechte verontschuldingen aanbieden aan SD Ejea en haar aanhang voor het gedrag dat ik vertoond heb tijdens de wedstrijd van gisteren. In een moment waarop we er nog alles wilden aan doen om de scheve situatie nog om te keren, heb ik me niet gedragen zoals het hoort en daar wil ik oprecht sorry voor zeggen. Ik keur het niet goed dat ik op die manier ben omgegaan met een rivaliserende fan, maar ik wil ook wel aangeven dat ik het slachtoffer was van vele en herhaaldelijke racistische gezangen die nooit thuishoren op een voetbalveld”, zo klonk het in zijn recentste Instagrampost.

Here’s the Wague red card incident. Not clear at all what happened. pic.twitter.com/Z4WFQOhYhv La Masia(@ Youngcules) link