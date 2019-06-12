VIDEO. Nog een bezoekje aan de kapper en Eden Hazard is helemaal klaar voor ontvangst in Bernabéu

In Madrid kijken ze reikhalzend uit naar de komst van Eden Hazard. De aanvoerder van de Rode Duivels verruilt Chelsea voor Real Madrid voor zowat 140 miljoen euro en morgenavond om 19u wordt hij officieel voorgesteld aan tienduizenden nieuwsgierige fans in het Santiago Bernabéu. Hazard zelf zal er alvast op zijn paasbest uitzien, want hij liet zich vandaag nog een frisse coupe aanmeten door zijn maatje Ahmed Alsanawi van ‘A Star Barbers’, de kapper die verder ook nog onder andere Kylian Mbappé, Thierry Henry en Paul Pogba tot zijn vast cliënteel mag rekenen.

