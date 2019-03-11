Spaanse die samen met Courtois voorpagina’s sierde, haalt zwáár naar hem uit

Even terug kon u hier nog lezen hoe Thibaut Courtois samen met ene Alba Carillo de voorpagina’s sierde van een Spaans blad, maar de liefde (?) is intussen wel al eventjes bekoeld. De Spaanse blondine stuurde gisteren via Instagram een bericht de wereld in dat weinig aan de verbeelding over laat. “Ik blijf hier eventjes weg, want ik denk dat jullie een f*cking bloedbad hebben aangericht ten opzichte van mij. Voetbalfans, mensen die me willen kwetsen, enzovoort... Ook de pers is véél te ver gegaan. Ik hoop dat T. Courtois ooit de reden uitlegt achter de woorden die zoveel haat ten opzichte van mij hebben gegenereerd. En aan Real Madrid zou ik willen vragen, als het mogelijk is, om beter te spelen en scherper te zijn, zodat de schuld van het slechte spel niet bij een vrouw kan gelegd worden.”

De ‘romance’ was dus geen al te lang leven beschoren. Sinds hij samen met de Spaanse blondine gespot werd, werd hij vaak achtervolgd door paparazzi. Vandaar ook de aanvaring vorige week, met een iets te gretige persfotograaf. Dat incident kwam na een moeilijke week voor de doelman, die met Real twee keer in het zand beet tegen aartsrivaal Barcelona (al stond hij bij de 0-3 in de Copa del Rey wel niet in doel) en ook in de Champions League werd uitgeschakeld door een frivool Ajax. Dat leverde hem ook geen al te fraaie woorden op van enkele heetgebakerde Real-fans.