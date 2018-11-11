Real profiteert optimaal van misstap Barça: Benzema blinkt uit, Courtois moet zich wel tweemaal omdraaien
GOAL | Benzema trapt Real op voorsprong op bezoek bij Celta! 💥#CeltaRealMadrid 0️⃣-1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/EUvAdL4EwJ link
GOAL | Benzema + de paal + Gustavo Cabral = 0-2 voor Real Madrid! 😜#CeltaRealMadrid 0️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/LXv7trGgfM link
GOOOAAAAL | Kapitein Mallo brengt Celta opnieuw in de wedstrijd! 🔥#CeltaRealMadrid 1️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xoTMtAivxR link
PANENKA | Wat een koele kikker, @SergioRamos! 👀#CeltaRealMadrid 1️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PlAbS7SUB2 link
BOEM | Het orgelpunt is voor Dani Ceballos: 1-4! 💣#CeltaRealMadrid 1️⃣-4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pQTVNnQ87B link
GOAL | Courtois slikt nog een tweede tegengoal. Eindstand: 2-4! ⏱#CeltaRealMadrid 2️⃣-4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/BTmGlqxosI link
Real Madrid onder Santiago Solari: link
✅ Vier wedstrijden
✅ Vier zeges#CeltaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/dolcXv7r1d
