Real profiteert optimaal van misstap Barça: Benzema blinkt uit, Courtois moet zich wel tweemaal omdraaien

RC Celta
CEL
RC Celta CEL
2
4
Real Madrid RMA
RMA
Real Madrid
Primera Division Real Madrid blijft winnen onder interim-coach Santiago Solari. De Koninklijke zegevierde met 4-2 bij middenmotor Celta de Vigo. Voor de Madrilenen kwamen Karim Benzema, Gustavo Cabral (owngoal), Sergio Ramos en Dani Ceballos tot scoren. Het was voor Solari, de opvolger van de ontslagen Julen Lopetegui, de vierde overwinning op rij. Thibaut Courtois stond negentig minuten tussen de palen, maar moest zich dus tweemaal omdraaien. Real Madrid staat nu op de zesde stek op vier punten van Barcelona, dat eerder vandaag de boot inging tegen Celta. 
