Real-fans op Twitter in de wolken met Courtois, bij Barcelona verkneukelen ze zich na flaters al aan afgang tegen Messi
So quick !!! A true definition of a dream comes true... Thibaut Courtois
welcome Courtois😍
Is #Courtois better than Navas ? Well for that price, that's a great deal for Madrid either way
Madrid signed Courtois?!! YESSSSSS 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Thibaut Courtois' titles and individual awards 🥇🏆
PL 🏆🏆
Europa League 🏆
LaLiga 🏆
Belgian League 🏆
CDR 🏆
UEFA Super Cup 🏆
FA Cup 🏆
EFL 🏆
UCL runner-up 🏅
Belgian best GK 🏆
Zamora Trophy 🏆🏆
PL Golden Gloves 🏆
FIFA WC Golden Gloves 🏆
LaLiga's GK of the season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1xlfuSUO0C
Welcome to the best club❤️
Courtois expected to sign a six year deal with Madrid. In other words, he's gonna be Messi's bitch for the next six years 😂
Messi watching Courtois join Real Madrid 😂😂😂
Can't wait.
Messi when he heard Courtois is in the La Liga...
Messi when he meets Courtois again
Comunicado oficial: Thibaut Courtois#RealMadrid
When Messi heard that Courtois Real Madrid 🤣🤣😀😀
Chelsea fans tweeting vids of Messi scoring against Chelsea to mock Courtois uno, those same guys that were so proud of Chelsea's record of never conceding to Messi
