Nog geen rugnummer voor Eden Hazard op eerste werkdag, wel blij weerzien met Thibaut Courtois KTH

08 juli 2019

Eerste werkdag voor Eden Hazard bij Real Madrid. Eerst stonden medische, fysieke testen en een weging op het programma, daarna vliegt De Koninklijke door naar Canada voor een oefenkamp van drie weken met een Amerikaanse tournee. Real settelt zich in Montreal en traint op het oefencomplex van Montreal Impact. Een omgeving die Hazard kent. Vier jaar geleden maakte Chelsea ook gebruik van die faciliteiten. Een zomer die een dramatisch jaar inleidde. José Mourinho gaf al zijn spelers toen een extra week vakantie - waar hij later spijt zou van krijgen. In een kortere voorbereiding dan normaal kreeg hij zijn vedetten die met overtollige kilo’s waren teruggekeerd, onder wie ook Hazard, niet meer op scherp. Vijf maanden later werd de coach ontslagen na een dramatische start.

Een rugnummer heeft de aanwinst van 130 miljoen euro nog altijd niet. Hazards naam prijkt al boven zijn kastje in de kleedkamer, naast die van Isco - hij zit voorlopig op stek 23. Aangenomen wordt dat hij straks het nummer 7 overneemt an Mariano Diaz, een speler wiens toekomst onzeker is. Cristiano Ronaldo achterna. Hazards geliefkoosde nummer 10 zit bij Modric, een cijfer dat de huidige Gouden Bal niet graag wil afstaan.

Ook Thibaut Courtois meldde zich gewoon aan bij Real.