Blondine die met hem op voorpagina’s pronkte haalt opnieuw keihard uit naar Thibaut Courtois YP

30 maart 2019

10u37

De Spaanse tv-presentatrice Alba Carillo heeft het duidelijk moeilijk na haar dubbele date met Thibaut Courtois. In een interview bij Ya Es Mediodía, een radioprogramma op Telecinco, neemt ze de doelman (nog maar een keertje) zwaar op de korrel.

Nee, tussen Alba Carrillo en Thibaut Courtois komt het wellicht nooit meer goed. De 32-jarige blondine, die eind februari samen met onze landgenoot de voorpagina’s sierde van het Spaanse blad ‘Semana’, heeft nu nog maar eens keihard uitgehaald naar de doelman van Real Madrid en de Rode Duivels. Die had in El Transistor, een programma op de Spaanse radiozender Onda Cero, geclaimd dat hij "helemaal over Carillo heen” was. “We zijn geen koppel en zullen er nooit een zijn. We hebben elkaar twee keer gezien. Ik ben eens bij haar geweest, en zij eens bij mij waarna we samen zijn gaan eten. Het is op dat moment dat die bewuste foto’s gemaakt zijn. Maar meer dan dat is er niet gebeurd”, liet hij zich ook nog ontvallen.

Uitspraken die niet bepaald op gejuich worden onthaald bij het Spaanse model. “Je vogelt er maar op los”, richtte ze zich weinig klassevol tot onze landgenoot in Ya Es Mediodía, een radioprogramma op Telecinco. “Ik heb deze man zoveel verdedigd... Als je twee kinderen hebt, let je maar beter op met wie je allemaal in je bed duikt. Ik zal er alvast niet zijn om hem in de gaten te houden”, haalde ze uit, waarna ze ook zijn flater tegen Rusland ter sprake bracht. “Wat zeker is, is dat je niet echt geconcentreerd met je werk bezig bent want onlangs ging je nog stevig in de fout”, aldus nog een verbitterde Carrillo.